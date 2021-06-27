37,958 Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.06% of MACOM Technology Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,787,000 after acquiring an additional 665,527 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,845.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $265,327.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,317 shares of company stock valued at $576,584 over the last 90 days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $61.96 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -885.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.44.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.