ATC Coin Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $957,465.11 and approximately $16.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded 37.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00383717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00011184 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

