Taal Capital Management LP Invests $1.49 Million in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II comprises approximately 1.2% of Taal Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGCAU. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $776,000.

OTCMKTS:NGCAU opened at $10.75 on Friday. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.06.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

