Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,783,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 75,878 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 8.7% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Facebook worth $819,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $341.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $344.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,224,267 shares of company stock worth $709,731,162. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

