DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,253 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

DSM Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,686 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.9% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $176,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH opened at $404.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $404.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $285.82 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The company has a market capitalization of $382.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

