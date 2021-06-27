DSM Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

DSM Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $8,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NICE. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 72.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 150.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.85.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $243.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.71. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $182.74 and a 52 week high of $288.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 79.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.78.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

