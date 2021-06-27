Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 4,531 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,847 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $114,546,000 after purchasing an additional 30,904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the period. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 214,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $173.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.63.

PXD opened at $165.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of -57.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.