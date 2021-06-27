DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth $10,264,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in DocuSign by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in DocuSign by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,999 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,135 shares of company stock worth $17,117,277. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DOCU shares. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.36.

DOCU stock opened at $279.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.22 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The firm has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of -258.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.85 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.28.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

