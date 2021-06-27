Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 8,300 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,058,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,998,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after buying an additional 1,008,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $304,237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.69.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

