Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,406 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,242,000 after acquiring an additional 375,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,502,000 after acquiring an additional 260,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after acquiring an additional 117,597 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.93.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $133.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

