Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.226 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

TSE KL opened at C$48.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.37. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of C$40.07 and a 52 week high of C$76.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$698.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$686.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

KL has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.09.

In other news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith acquired 500 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,231.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

