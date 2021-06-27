Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 106.72%. The firm had revenue of $101.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Conn acquired 5,271 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,233.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,717. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.