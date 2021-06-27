CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.02 Million

Equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will announce $68.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.80 million. CareDx reported sales of $41.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $278.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $279.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $338.82 million, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $350.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $2,285,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,980,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 2,511 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $203,591.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,152.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,838,287. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth $274,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth $4,222,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth $3,266,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 7.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 152.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 83,171 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $92.75 on Thursday. CareDx has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -319.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.00.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

