Primecap Management Co. CA Buys New Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,203,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,779,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.24% of Sysco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $77.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 in the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

