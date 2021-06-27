Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 11,256 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $119.57 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.99 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.90.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

