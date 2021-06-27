Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 5,709 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $271.84 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.95 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.78.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

