Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Wayfair by 133.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.10, for a total value of $167,550.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,931.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.37, for a total transaction of $252,277.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,458,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,557 shares of company stock worth $6,396,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on W. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

W stock opened at $321.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 3.14. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.69 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.17.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

