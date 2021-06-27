Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $1.49 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 50,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 240,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 514,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $271.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.78. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $170.95 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

