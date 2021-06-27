Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 94.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,402 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXTA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

AXTA opened at $30.91 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.86, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.