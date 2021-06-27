Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on July 15th

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Starwood Property Trust has a payout ratio of 92.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.2%.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

