Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on July 15th

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
Starwood Property Trust has a payout ratio of 92.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.2%.
Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.
In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Starwood Property Trust Company Profile
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.
