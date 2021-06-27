Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 268.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 28,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 92,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 36,777 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 516,358 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $61,880,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $876,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $112.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.57.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.