Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 42,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,505,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ally Financial by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,197,000 after buying an additional 3,917,124 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 17,729.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,375,000 after buying an additional 2,097,763 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,507,000. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 7,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,535,000 after buying an additional 1,115,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,779. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

