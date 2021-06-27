MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.40). MongoDB reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.87). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.25.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $57,507.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,664,237.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,927 shares of company stock worth $116,383,127 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $379.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.46. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $186.27 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of -82.26 and a beta of 0.73.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

