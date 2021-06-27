Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.33% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $81,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.07.

NYSE AJG opened at $141.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $94.97 and a 1-year high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

