67,034 Shares in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Purchased by Sectoral Asset Management Inc

Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,034 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 141.0% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,127,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,635,000 after acquiring an additional 659,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $176,867,000 after purchasing an additional 493,306 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 524,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 35.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,920 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 204,690 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 29.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 688,171 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after purchasing an additional 154,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 737,851 shares of company stock valued at $44,252,546 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cryoport stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.71. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 0.88. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CYRX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

