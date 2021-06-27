Gas Price Tops $4.80 on Major Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $48.61 million and approximately $8.07 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gas has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One Gas coin can now be purchased for $4.80 or 0.00014354 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

