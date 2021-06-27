Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 109.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $10,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.14.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $166.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $90.31 and a one year high of $170.04.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.