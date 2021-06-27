Kempen Capital Management N.V. Sells 580 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lessened its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,576 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.17% of TripAdvisor worth $12,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $469,170,000 after acquiring an additional 463,213 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after buying an additional 1,538,365 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,587 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,576,000 after buying an additional 820,640 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,860 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $82,022,000 after buying an additional 85,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,055 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $68,477,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.41. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

