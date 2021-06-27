argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by Sectoral Asset Management Inc

Sectoral Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 25.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in argenx were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of argenx by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of argenx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in argenx by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.21.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $313.70 on Friday. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $212.66 and a 52 week high of $382.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

