Sectoral Asset Management Inc Sells 1,125,875 Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,125,875 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $557,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 59,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. 40.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVEO stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $240.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.22.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a negative net margin of 689.38%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. Analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

