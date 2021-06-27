Kempen Capital Management N.V. Acquires 105,970 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 528,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,970 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $16,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK opened at $33.99 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

