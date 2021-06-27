Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 781,901 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $93,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

ROST opened at $123.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $390,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,722,926.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,892 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,561 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

