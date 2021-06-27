Financial Review: Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) versus ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and Qurate Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A Qurate Retail 9.80% 32.63% 8.02%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ContextLogic and Qurate Retail, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 1 4 10 0 2.60 Qurate Retail 0 3 2 0 2.40

ContextLogic currently has a consensus target price of $22.92, indicating a potential upside of 63.27%. Qurate Retail has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential downside of 15.48%. Given ContextLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Qurate Retail.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of ContextLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ContextLogic and Qurate Retail’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.54 billion 3.42 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -2.39 Qurate Retail $14.18 billion 0.38 $1.20 billion $2.99 4.45

Qurate Retail has higher revenue and earnings than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qurate Retail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Qurate Retail beats ContextLogic on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

