First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 1,517.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.40.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

