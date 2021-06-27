Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,771,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,980 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Core-Mark worth $107,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 47.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 34,238 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,076,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 34.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core-Mark stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Core-Mark’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CORE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

