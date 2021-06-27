Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) vs. Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Athira Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Athira Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Athira Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences $1.36 million 95.67 -$43.71 million ($1.11) -2.15 Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$19.95 million ($1.67) -6.49

Athira Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genocea Biosciences. Athira Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Genocea Biosciences and Athira Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Athira Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Genocea Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 203.35%. Athira Pharma has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 292.07%. Given Athira Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Athira Pharma is more favorable than Genocea Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Athira Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A -447.63% -52.07% Athira Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Athira Pharma beats Genocea Biosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor. Its products include GEN-011, an adoptive T cell therapy using neoantigen-targeted peripheral cells for ATLAS identified anti-tumor antigens that are used to manufacture peripheral blood-derived tumor-specific T cell therapy; and GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine candidate, delivering adjuvanted synthetic long peptides spanning ATLAS-identified anti-tumor neoantigens. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease. The company also develops product candidates, which are in preclinical stage, including ATH-1019/ATH-1020 for neuropsychiatric conditions; and ATH-1018 for peripheral nervous system disorders, such as neuropathy. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

