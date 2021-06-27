FLO (FLO) One Day Volume Tops $60,018.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000080 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

