Zacks: Analysts Expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will report ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.30) and the highest is ($1.22). Arcturus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 261.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.61) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to $17.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.87% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $34.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $129.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,406,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,301,000 after purchasing an additional 619,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

