Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,509,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,104,713 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 6.81% of Crescent Point Energy worth $164,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPG. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 36,425 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $893,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 614,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 148,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,273,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,901 shares during the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.22. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 2.96.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $493.95 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPG. TD Securities lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

