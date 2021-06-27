Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 40,903 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,903 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.56% of Old Republic International worth $170,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,871,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,673 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,970,000 after acquiring an additional 146,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $26.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at $101,293.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,782 shares of company stock worth $45,818 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

