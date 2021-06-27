Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 97.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 51,604 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Splunk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,323,356,000 after acquiring an additional 465,111 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $514,722,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $259,191,000 after acquiring an additional 120,304 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,341,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,333. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.68.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $141.24 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.94.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

