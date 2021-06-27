Azimuth Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 530 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. Raymond James lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.33.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $442.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $449.79. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $291.22 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

