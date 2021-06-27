Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,695 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.98% of Paylocity worth $194,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth approximately $476,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 37.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Paylocity by 36.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Paylocity by 5.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,080,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,353,000 after purchasing an additional 51,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $193.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.70. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $124.75 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.63.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

