Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 619 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,429,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 312,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 134,549 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $534,000.

AMLP stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

