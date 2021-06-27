Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 17,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $998,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,166 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,551. 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.23. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

