Smith Moore & CO. Has $306,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $44.42 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $46.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98.

