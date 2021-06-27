Smith Moore & CO. Grows Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after buying an additional 45,292 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 59.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.43 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Argus boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

