Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 131 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.00.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $373.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $365.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

