Smith Moore & CO. Invests $299,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

