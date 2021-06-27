Smith Moore & CO. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $123.35 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $128.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.52.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.